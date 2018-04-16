Man beats wife, sends video of act to in-laws to extort Rs 1.5 lakh from them

The Uttar Pradesh police have launched a hunt for a man who tied his wife, beat her and later sent a video of the act to his in-laws in Shahjahanpur district allegedly to extort Rs 1.5 lakh from them.

“The woman is a native of Shahjahanpur and was married to a man in Lakhimpur Kheri. The incident of beating occurred in Lakhimpur apparently on Thursday. We have registered an FIR and initiated investigation,” circle officer of Shahjahanpur, Sumit Shukla said.

According to reports, the accused, who is a salesman, made a video of the act while beating his wife and forwarded it to the woman’s brother on his mobile phone. In the video, the woman wearing a green suit, can be seen standing with her hands tied to a roof with a piece of cloth. Their one-year-old child is seen sitting before her on a cot in the video.

“Her husband called us after sending the video and asked for Rs 1.5 lakh. We first reported the matter to the station in-charge of woman police station in Lakhimpur and later brought my daughter to our house in Shahjahanpur,” the woman’s father said.

The family lodged a police complaint in Kotwali police station in Shahjahanpur on Saturday on the basis of which police registered an FIR against the accused.

The police have charged the accused and three other relatives of the woman’s husband under section 498 A (cruelty) and other relevant sections of IPC.

“The woman was also sent for a mandatory medical examination and we are waiting its report to add charges in the FIR,” Shukla said.

Shahjahanpur police have also intimated their counterparts in Lakhimpur about the case. “The incident of violence was committed in Lakhimpur so we have alerted them about it. Once the necessary investigation is completed here, the case will be transferred to Lakhimpur for further investigation and arrest,” circle officer Shukla said.

Police also said the accused and his family members fled from their home.