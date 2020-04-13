e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Man held for giving life threat to UP minister, mayor wife

Man held for giving life threat to UP minister, mayor wife

The Prayagraj police arrested a man for allegedly issuing life threat to cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ and his mayor wife Abhilasha Gupta over the phone.

lucknow Updated: Apr 13, 2020 23:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
The accused was traced to Kanpur and arrested by a team of crime branch late on Sunday night.
The accused was traced to Kanpur and arrested by a team of crime branch late on Sunday night.
         

The Prayagraj police arrested a man for allegedly issuing life threat to cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ and his mayor wife Abhilasha Gupta over the phone.

The accused was traced to Kanpur and arrested by a team of crime branch late on Sunday night, officials said.

In her complaint, mayor Abhilasha Gupta said she received a call from an unknown number on Sunday morning. The caller first asked for the mobile number of former MLA Puja Pal and used abusive language when the mayor denied having her number.

The caller identified as Niraj Yadav of Hamirpur district then threatened to kill the mayor and her husband Nandi with an AK 47 rifle. The accused also claimed that he was behind the attack on Nandi earlier in 2010 in which the minister was critically injured while a journalist and another man lost their lives. Niraj also claimed himself to be a Samajwadi Party leader and said that he got the election ticket of former MP Atiq Ahmad cancelled from the party.

SSP Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj said acting on the complaint an FIR was lodged at Kotwali police station. Niraj’s location was traced in Kanpur and a team of crime branch nabbed him. Niraj has past criminal record and three cases of attempt to murder, SC/ ST and arms act were lodged against him.

He is being further questioned to ascertain the motive behind issuing threat to the minister and the mayor, said the SSP.

top news
India issues 2 back-to-back demarche to Pak for violations. But first a phone call
India issues 2 back-to-back demarche to Pak for violations. But first a phone call
China rejects reports that first Covid-19 case occurred in November
China rejects reports that first Covid-19 case occurred in November
Covid-19 vaccine likely by September: Oxford expert
Covid-19 vaccine likely by September: Oxford expert
If you have the SuperVPN app on your phone, delete it!
If you have the SuperVPN app on your phone, delete it!
‘Expected better from him’: Afridi disappointed with Kapil Dev’s response
‘Expected better from him’: Afridi disappointed with Kapil Dev’s response
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
Paramilitary may be called: Maha minister’s hint as Covid cases cross 2,000
Paramilitary may be called: Maha minister’s hint as Covid cases cross 2,000
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 DeathsCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisisApple

don't miss

latest news

india news

lucknow news