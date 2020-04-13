Man held for giving life threat to UP minister, mayor wife

lucknow

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 23:10 IST

The Prayagraj police arrested a man for allegedly issuing life threat to cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ and his mayor wife Abhilasha Gupta over the phone.

The accused was traced to Kanpur and arrested by a team of crime branch late on Sunday night, officials said.

In her complaint, mayor Abhilasha Gupta said she received a call from an unknown number on Sunday morning. The caller first asked for the mobile number of former MLA Puja Pal and used abusive language when the mayor denied having her number.

The caller identified as Niraj Yadav of Hamirpur district then threatened to kill the mayor and her husband Nandi with an AK 47 rifle. The accused also claimed that he was behind the attack on Nandi earlier in 2010 in which the minister was critically injured while a journalist and another man lost their lives. Niraj also claimed himself to be a Samajwadi Party leader and said that he got the election ticket of former MP Atiq Ahmad cancelled from the party.

SSP Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj said acting on the complaint an FIR was lodged at Kotwali police station. Niraj’s location was traced in Kanpur and a team of crime branch nabbed him. Niraj has past criminal record and three cases of attempt to murder, SC/ ST and arms act were lodged against him.

He is being further questioned to ascertain the motive behind issuing threat to the minister and the mayor, said the SSP.