e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 03, 2019

Man kills wife, beaten to death by mob as he tries to flee in UP: Cops

UP Director General of Police OP Singh told reporters that the 40-year-old Nisar Qureshi, who is from Chhattisgarh, was visiting his in-laws’ house in Fatehpur.

lucknow Updated: Nov 03, 2019 09:49 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Fatehpur
The man killed his wife Afsari, 35, with an axe and also attacked his sister-in-law and mother-in-law following an argument.
The man killed his wife Afsari, 35, with an axe and also attacked his sister-in-law and mother-in-law following an argument.(PTI FILE/ Representative Image)
         

A man was beaten to death by a mob in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district when he tried to flee after killing his wife.

The incident took place on Wednesday but the matter came to light only on Saturday when a video went viral on social media.

UP Director General of Police OP Singh told reporters that the 40-year-old Nisar Qureshi, who is from Chhattisgarh, was visiting his in-laws’ house in Fatehpur.

He killed his wife Afsari, 35, with an axe and also attacked his sister-in-law and mother-in-law following an argument.

Qureshi was fleeing from the spot when he was caught by locals who then beat him to death, Singh said, adding that the a probe has been launched into the incident.

Gazipur Station House Officer Sandeep Tiwari said that Qureshi’s brother Ashfaq has lodged a complaint against 100-150 people following which a case was registered.

Tiwari added that Ishfaq also handed him the video of the incident.

Fatehpur Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma said that three people, who were identified through the video, have been arrested, adding that efforts were on to nab the other accussed.

A doctor, who conducted Qureshi’s post-mortem, said apart from sustaining injuries to his head and mouth, a number of his bones were also fractured.

tags
top news
PM Modi explains why it is the best time to invest in India
PM Modi explains why it is the best time to invest in India
No respite, air pollution continues its choking grip on Delhi
No respite, air pollution continues its choking grip on Delhi
‘My phone tapped’: Mamata Banerjee targets govt over WhatsApp snooping row
‘My phone tapped’: Mamata Banerjee targets govt over WhatsApp snooping row
Man kills wife, beaten to death by mob as he tries to flee in UP: Cops
Man kills wife, beaten to death by mob as he tries to flee in UP: Cops
How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess
How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
‘121 Indians may have been targeted’: WhatsApp sent 2nd alert in September
‘121 Indians may have been targeted’: WhatsApp sent 2nd alert in September
‘Choose job for happiness not money’: ISRO chief K Sivan at IIT Delhi
‘Choose job for happiness not money’: ISRO chief K Sivan at IIT Delhi
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

Lucknow News