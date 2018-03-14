Mansarovar housing project: Farmers demand more compensation from LDA for their land

Farmers, whose lands have been acquired by the LDA for the Mansarovar housing project at Kanpur road, are demanding more compensation from the development authority. They are staging protest at the project site since last two days demanding more compensation for the land acquired.

LAND ACQUIRED FOR HOUSING PROJECT ON MOHAN ROAD The LDA, on Tuesday, started taking physical possession of the land for its Mohan Road project on Hardoi road. The housing project was scheduled to start in 2017. But whenever the development authority tried to take possession of the land, it had to face stiff opposition from the farmers.

This year too, the LDA had to face stiff opposition from the farmers when it tried to take possession of the land that was acquired long back.

On Tuesday, the LDA’s team successfully put up pillars at the project site demarcating possession of the land. The LDA officials are hopeful of starting the project soon.

The LDA had acquired land from 23 villages in several phases between 1976 and 1987 for the housing project. However, the construction activity started in 2016. Around 60 to 70 percent of the project has been completed.

At present, the farmers are paid the compensation at the rate of around ₹3 to ₹3.5 per sq feet. But now, they are demanding the compensation at the rate of ₹14 per sq feet.

In the recent past, farmers have staged several demonstrations at the LDA office in Gomti Nagar demanding more compensation. However, all efforts of the agitators to take up the issue with the LDA vice-chairman were unsuccessful till date.

Under the banner of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) ‘Awadh’, farmers are staging the agitation against the development authority. “Farmers have been cheated by successive state governments. We are demanding more compensation for our land,” said Ram Khelawan Lodhi, vice-president, BKU ‘Awadh’.

“On March 18 last, the LDA had agreed to pay the compensation at a rate of ₹10.50 sq feet. However, after formation of the BJP government, the issue has not been included in the LDA’s board meeting,” said Lodhi.

At the time of acquiring land, the state government had also promised government job to one of the family members of the farmer whose land has been acquired. But till date, the promise has not been fulfilled.

“Farmers have been adequately paid compensation. Their demand is unjustified. Construction at the site is on without any hindrance,” said a senior LDA official.