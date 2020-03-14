Mayawati seeks immediate relief for farmers

lucknow

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 18:37 IST

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday targeted the Yogi Adityanath government for ‘not doing enough’ for farmers whose crops had been damaged by hailstorm and inclement weather.

The government should provide them with immediate monetary relief, she demanded. This was Mayawati’s second attack on the state government in six days on the issue of farmers. On March 8, too, she had raised the issue of crops getting damaged and appealed to the government to help the farmers.

“Since Friday night, various parts of the state witnessed thunder and hailstorm, and heavy rain. There are reports of trees being uprooted in various parts, causing loss of life and property. UP and the Centre should, instead of paying lip service to the cause of farmers, instantly engage in providing meaningful action,” Mayawati tweeted.

The ruling BJP, however, pointed out how ministers and officials had been tasked with assessing damage and providing all possible relief to farmers.

“The speed with which the government has acted to provide relief to the farmers is exemplary. The ministers are visiting farmers; district magistrates have been asked to urgently visit the farmers and provide relief to them. We have always cared about farmers,” said UP BJP spokesman Chandramohan.

Two days ago, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had targeted the government and demanded immediate relief for farmers.

“Instead of making hollow claims, the government should reach out to farmers, some even having lost nearly 80 per cent of their crop during the recent hailstorm in the state,” Priyanka had tweeted.

Her tweet had triggered a war of words with the BJP hitting back at her, accusing the Congress of engaging in a ‘use and throw’ policy on farmers.

The BJP also shared details of how the Adityanath government had rushed officials to assess the damage and pay compensation.