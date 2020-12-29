e-paper
Monday, Dec 30, 2019
Mayawati suspends party MLA for supporting CAA

Ramabai, who represents Patheriya Assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district, on Saturday evening supported the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at an event in her constituency where Union minister Prahlad Patel was present.

lucknow Updated: Dec 29, 2019 23:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
, Mayawati, on Sunday tweeted, “The BSP is a disciplined party and it takes prompt action against its MPs and MLAs who break discipline. Taking this into account, the party suspends Madhya Pradesh’s Patheriya MLA Rama Bai Parihar for supporting CAA. She has been banned from taking part in the party functions.”(PTI)
         

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday suspended party MLA Ramabai Parihar for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Mayawati has been strongly criticising the new law, which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees who came to India before December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Ramabai, who represents Patheriya Assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district, on Saturday evening supported the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at an event in her constituency where Union minister Prahlad Patel was present.

At the event, Ramabai said the Act should have come long ago, news agency IANS reported. Some people of Muslim community are spreading violence while opposing the law, she said.

Taking strong note of it, Mayawati, on Sunday tweeted, “The BSP is a disciplined party and it takes prompt action against its MPs and MLAs who break discipline. Taking this into account, the party suspends Madhya Pradesh’s Patheriya MLA Rama Bai Parihar for supporting CAA. She has been banned from taking part in the party functions.”

The party had voted against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in both houses of the Parliament. The party has two MLAs in the 230 member Madhya Pradesh assembly.

Reacting to Mayawati’s tweet, Parihar said, “My statement on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has been distorted. I am a disciplined party worker and will continue with the BSP. I am trying to contact party national president Mayawati to put correct fact before her.”

In a separate tweet, Mayawati condemned the “go to Pakistan” remark made purportedly by a police official in Meerut during protests against the amended citizenship law, calling it “unfortunate”.

(With agency inputs)
