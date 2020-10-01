e-paper
Home / Lucknow / Minor raped at Azamgarh village in Uttar Pradesh, accused arrested

Minor raped at Azamgarh village in Uttar Pradesh, accused arrested

The ‘rape’ survivor has been sent for medical examination.

lucknow Updated: Oct 01, 2020 07:57 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
The recent case has been reported from UP when the brutal gang rape case from Hathras has sparked widespread protests and calls for justice.
The recent case has been reported from UP when the brutal gang rape case from Hathras has sparked widespread protests and calls for justice.(Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)
         

An eight-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district was allegedly raped by her 20-year-old neighbour in a village in Jiyanpur police station area on Wednesday, police said, and added that the accused has been arrested.

The accused was well-known to the family of the survivor and used to visit her house frequently. On Wednesday, he coaxed her to accompany him outside, where the incident took place, said Azamgarh’s superintendent of police, Sudhir Kumar Singh.

Singh said that the girl informed her parents after she was dropped home by the boy following which her mother filed a complaint at Jiyanpur police station. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of IPC and he has been arrested.

Singh said that the girl has been sent for medical examination and further investigation in the case is on.

Also Read: Hathras cops cremate rape victim by stealth

The incident comes when security of women in Uttar Pradesh is under spotlight following the brutal gang-rape of woman in a village in the state’s Hathras district two weeks ago. The woman died of her grievous injuries at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday, prompting outrage, protests and calls for justice.

Political parties and activists and rights bodies have questioned the law and order situation in the state.

