Missing woman’s naked body found in drain near DGP HQ

A 28-year-old missing woman’s naked body was recovered from Haider canal in the Hazratganj area of Lucknow on Wednesday morning, the police said. The place where the body was recovered is hardly 100 metres from the office of the director general of police.

The woman was said to be a commerce graduate and had done an animation course from a Delhi-based institute. She was employed at a telecommunication firm here.

While the police suggested it was suicide, the family members alleged foul play and demanded a detailed investigation in the matter.

A passerby who spotted the body said the circumstances indicated it was a heinous crime.

Circle officer, Hazratganj, Abhay Kumar Mishra said, “The body was found without any clothes on it. We have also recovered a pair of slippers, a mobile phone, a diary and clothes that were identified by her family members.”

The contents of the diary suggest she committed suicide, he added. The diary had some names of those by whom she felt cheated, he said.

“We are planning to register a case of abetment of suicide under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code against those named in the diary. The family members have been approached to submit a complaint in the matter,” Mishra said.

Initial police investigation revealed the woman was reported missing since March 31 when she came to meet her mother, who works at the forest department office. The woman left her mother at around 3pm on March 31 for Khurramnagar locality, where she used to live with her grandparents. But she never reached home. Her family members lodged a missing compliant at Hazratganj police station on April 1.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem examination and initiated investigation.

On February 13, 2016, a class 12 girl’s body was found hanging from a tree on the same stretch. It was later discovered that she was raped and murdered. Police arrested three people regarding the matter.

