MNNIT develops mobile app to watch corona spread

lucknow

Updated: May 27, 2020 09:16 IST

A new mobile application, developed by Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT)-Allahabad for enabling district administration and corona control room to track spread of Covid-19 virus and suspected corona patients more effectively, was formally launched on Tuesday.

Named ‘AMRIT’ (Assessment, Monitoring, Reporting and Intelligent Tracking), this mobile app would help chemist shops, medical practitioners and other organisations submit information about suspected corona patients easily to the administration or corona control rooms.

The district magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami formally launched this app. “Administration was in touch with MNNIT for the last few days to develop the app which would help in preventing community level spread of COVID-19 infections”, said the DM. Earlier CMO Dr GS Bajpai had called representatives of Allahabad Medical Association (AMA), chemists shops and nursing homes owners to gather feedback for customising the app. “

“We are hopeful that AMRIT app will be helpful to administration in tracking suspected corona patients with the support of nursing homes, drug dealers and ASHA workers”, said the CMO.

The app would keep a track of people who are purchasing over-the-counter medicines for suppressing symptoms like cough, cold fever and unknowingly spreading the infection to those who are coming in their contact.

The app is designed and developed by a team of faculty members of MNNIT including Ashutosh, Ambak, Sameer, NK Singh, Prof Shivesh Sharma, Prof Geetika, Vikalp Singh, Himanshu Kashyap and director of MNNIT Prof Rajeev Tripathi.

The admin panel of the app will keep record and information about all the registered patients or customers, chemist shops, medical practitioners and other organisations like government offices, hospitals, nursing homes etc. The app also has ASHA workers registration feature and has been designed to help ASHA workers/ anganwadi workers in easily submitting the information to control room.

“Whenever a patient with cough-cold-fever-breathing problem visits a clinic or purchases drugs, related to these symptoms, all the information like name, mobile number, address, date and time of prescription or sale will be sent directly to corona control room”, informed Prof Tripathi. The app has facility to directly scan the QR code from patient’s mobile and upload prescription which will save time in comparison to entering the details manually, however manual entry option is also there. The administration can track such suspected corona patients easily and testing can be performed which will save time and resources, he added.

The app has been designed to facilitate door to door survey by health workers where they can easily send information about suspected corona patients.