Mobiles phones of patients’ ‘contacts’ may be put under surveillance

lucknow

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 00:00 IST

WAR ON CORONA

Health officials on Monday stressed that if coronavirus positive patients’ contacts, who have been put under home quarantine, violate protocol, their cell phones will be put under surveillance, besides legal action will be taken against them.

In all about two dozen contacts of the two positive cases (a 35-year-old woman doctor and a 20-year-old youth) have been put in home quarantine in Lucknow.

“We believe they will support us and follow protocol as all lives are precious. We cannot set aside people for monitoring every contact (of the positive cases) but if any one violated the protocol, they will face legal action,” said Dr Narendra Agrawal, chief medical officer, Lucknow.

“We cannot lock houses, but the contacts themselves have to show responsibility and stay at home,” said Dr KP Tripathi, of the office of chief medical officer. He added, “If there is a complaint about a contact, his/her location will be tracked via their cell phone number and on the basis of statements from neighbours. Obviously, if a contact is found violating protocol by moving out in public he/she will face legal action.”

As per protocol, the contacts are required to remain in their homes for 14 days of observation to ensure they do not pass the infection to anyone else. A vegetable vendor has been listed among contacts as he interacted with people in the house in which one member was tested positive. Hence, officials are stressing upon contacts to stay home, the health officials said.

Meanwhile, a command and control centre for coronavirus was started for Lucknow district. This centre has officials from health department, municipal corporation, police and district administration and will ensure strict compliance of protocol in each aspect for limiting the virus spread.

“The centre has officials who will also coordinate with their respective departments to weed out all issues/hurdles,” said Dr Agrawal.