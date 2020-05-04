More batches of UP migrants arrive via four special trains

lucknow

Updated: May 04, 2020 22:57 IST

Over 3,000 migrant labourers reached Uttar Pradesh through four Shramik Special trains on Monday.

The trains, which reached Gorakhpur, Lucknow and Agra districts, brought back migrants stuck in Maharashtra and Gujarat due to the coronavirus lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24

On Sunday, the first migrant special train, having 815 migrant labourers, had reached Charbagh Railway Station, Lucknow.

The second migrant train, having around 1200 passengers, had reached Agra on Sunday.

Officials with the Railways said, so far around six migrant special trains have reached UP, bringing in more than 5000 migrants.

Once back, the migrants would be quarantined in their respective districts.

A 22-coach Shramik Special train (01901) ferried 1145 workers from Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi station to Gorakhpur Junction.

According to migrant workers, each passenger was issued a travel ticket at Rs 745 for the journey which began on May 2.

“Railways have charged Rs 800 per passenger,” said Raj Kumar Shindey, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Bhiwandi,(Maharashtra).

He rejected the charge that some migrants could not board train as they didn’t have the money for tickets.

The second special train which carried 983 labourers from Vasai Road railway station reached Gorakhpur at 5.30 am.

SDM Sadar Gaurav Agarwal said the labourers had been thermal screened and transported to respective destination in already arranged buses.

“But, they will have to stay in quarantine centres before reaching home,” he said.

Another migrant special train from Gujarat’s Vadodara , having around 900 people onboard, reached Lucknow at around 5:30pm.

The fourth train arrived in Agra from Ahmedabad.

Various district administrations had made elaborate arrangements to transport the train passengers to their respective destinations. Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has pressed in more than 150 buses to transport the migrants to their respective districts.

Though jobless, a sense of satisfaction was palpable on the faces of the migrants.

“It’s been more than 40 days since we were stranded in Maharashtra after the lockdown was announced. But I am happy that I am home,” said Suresh Gaud, 30, who reached Gorakhpur.