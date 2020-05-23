Muslims offer ‘Juma Alvida’ prayer at home in Agra, Aligarh

lucknow

Updated: May 23, 2020 00:04 IST

Muslims adhered to the lockdown guidelines and offered their prayers for ‘Juma Alwida’ or last Friday of holy Ramzan month by remaining at their homes in Agra and Aligarh.

Elaborate security arrangements were made and strict vigil was maintained throughout the day which passed off peacefully in Braj region.

Various religious heads and leaders of organisations had appealed in Agra and Aligarh, asking Muslim brethren to offer ‘namaz’ for ‘Juma Alwida’ while remaining at home. Such appeals were made for compliance of guidelines for lockdown which seek prohibition on gatherings during Covid-19 pandemic.

It was unusual scene at Jama Masjid in Agra as the gathering on premises of this historical mosque was missing this time. Even in smaller mosques, there were no gathering and those who were present there only offered ‘namaz’ on the last Friday of holy Ramzan month.

“We had made an appeal to Muslim community to comply with norms of lockdown, prohibiting mass gathering and as such ‘namaz’ for ‘Juma Alwida’ was offered at their residences,” stated Haji Jameeluddin Qureshi, the all India vice president of Jameet-ul-Quresh.

Police were vigilant all through the day and marched through sensitive localities but had nothing much to do as no gathering was made at mosques and mostly the prayers were offered on this auspicious day within houses.

Those offering ‘namaz’ at mosques were Imam and ‘khadim’ at these mosques and even the ‘ulema’ remained in houses for offering namaz.

The Shahar Mufti in Aligarh, Mohammad Khalid Hameed too has made similar appeal to offer ‘namaz’ at houses in Aligarh. There were united voices in support as nation was fighting with coronavirus pandemic.

Local intelligence units were active and special drives were conducted to ensure cleanliness beside proper water supply in localities having mixed population. Cops were found convincing religious heads to play constructive role in fight against coronavirus pandemic and had its positive impact.