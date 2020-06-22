e-paper
National Security Act invoked against two accused in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case

According to prison officials, the NSA notice was served to Yusuf Khan and Syed Asim Ali, both of whom are lodged in a Lucknow prison in the matter today.

lucknow Updated: Jun 22, 2020 14:39 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Lucknow
National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked against two persons arrested in connection with the murder of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari, officials said on Monday.

District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash slapped NSA on two accused in the matter.

Tiwari, who was shot in Naka area of Lucknow on October 18 last year, had succumbed to his injuries at a hospital during treatment.

Uttar Pradesh Police has already filed a charge sheet against 13 accused in connection with the murder case.

