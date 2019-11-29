Need to change public perception of police: Shah

lucknow

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 21:52 IST

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday said there was a need to instil a sense of pride in all police personnel and change the public perception about the police.

“Until we do this, we cannot strengthen our internal security,” Shah said at the 47th All India Police Science Congress ( AIPSC) here on Friday.

The two-day AIPSC organised by Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) was held at UP Police headquarters on Thursday and Friday. This is the third time that UP is holding the congress. Earlier, the Police Congress in UP was organised in Nainital and Lucknow in 1964 and 1997 respectively.

“BPRD has the work of developing good practices to share information and ensuring that it reaches the beat level in our police system,” Shah said.

“It is very easy to make fun of the police, but there is no force which has sacrificed over 35000 personnel,” he added

He suggested making police memorials in every state to remember those who have sacrificed their lives for safety of the country.

“Internal security has a huge expanse but there are three main reasons to ensure this. First, we have a 130 crore market which is at the centre of the world economy. We aim to become a $5 trillion economy and have the responsibility to save this economy from any attack. Second, we have a huge land area and long coast and, considering our neighbours, there is a need for impenetrable coordination between border security forces and the state police forces to stop intruders from the neighbouring countries. Third, our country is diverse. This diversity strengthens our country, but it also increases vulnerability and provides an opportunity to our enemies to sow the seed of differences.”

He said AIPSC was essential to make policing more effective.

“I suggest that the next AIPSC must be held only on the issue whether the suggestions put forward at AIPSC from 1960 to 2019 have been implemented or not. The ideas discussed at AIPSC must also be implemented,” said Shah.

Shah said if research works and discussions at the AIPSC was not implemented, then it will be nothing more than a picnic for officials.

He said one conference should be held to discuss what happened to all discussions and recommendations made during AIPSC organised since 1960.

He said that law and order situation in UP had improved manifold under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath.

The role of everyone, right from DGP to constable, was required to ensure law and order, he added.

Talking about the deplorable conviction rate, he said it was due to lack of forensic evidences.

A forensic university and trained professionals will increase the conviction rate, Shah said.

“Narcotic is another element which we want to change. The government is trying to change Narcotics Bureau. The current establishment of countering use of narcotics is very complex,” the home minister said.

Shah also said there was a need to change the jail manual.

Earlier, Shah was welcomed by DGP OP Singh. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied by deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, and UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh were also in attendance.

Speaking before Shah, chief minister Yogi Adityanath praised the role of UP Police in safely organising the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela earlier this year.

“We not only used community policing but also technology under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The largest Kumbh, with around 25 core visitors in 48 days, was organised without a single mishap,” he said.

The CM went on to praise UP Police for maintaining law and order after the Ayodhya verdict.

“A 500-year-old dispute was solved without any violence. It is an example for the entire world,” he said.

Before him, DGP OP Singh expressed satisfaction on organization of the event. He thanked union home minister for being present at the concluding ceremony and presented him memento.

RESEARCH PAPERS PRESENTED

Earlier in the day, police officials from different states presented their research papers and held discussion on different topics, including the role of social media in countering radicalisation and terrorism, inculcating the right kind of attitudes in police officers-training and beyond, use of CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network Systems)/ ICJS (Interperable Criminal Justice System) in the advancement of criminal justice and impact features of Women Power Line-1090 and centralised emergency response centre 112, earlier known as UP 100.