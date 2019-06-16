Nigerian, his local aide held for ₹70 cr online fraud in Lucknow

The UP Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday arrested a Nigerian national and his Indian aide who duped several people, including a renowned woman doctor here, of around ₹ 70 crore through an on-line fraud .

The STF officials said the fraudsters took over ₹1 core from the doctor on the pretext of assisting her in organising health camps.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), STF Abhishek Singh said those arrested were identified as Amra Chukbu Roland of Nigeria and his aide Homeri of north-eastern state Manipur. He said although they kept changing their locations frequently, the STF team arrested them from their Delhi hideout after tracking down their present location

The SSP said the STF team was tracking them since the woman doctor had lodged an FIR against them on June 10 for cheating her of ₹1 crore in the name of offering her financial aid to organise free health camps. He said the Nigerian became friends with the woman through Facebook by posing as an England-based cardiologist Dr Steve George and offered to help in social work done by her.

He said the woman doctor often posted about free health camps and other social work done by her. The fraudsters used the same information to dupe the woman doctor and got transferred money in 26 different bank accounts during the past four months on the pretext of getting custom and other government clearance to transfer funds for social work.

The SSP said the duo confessed during interrogation that they had swindled around ₹70 crore from at least 25 people in the past one year. He said the Nigerian national used his Indian aides to transfer the amount in different bank accounts opened through forged documents.

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 08:26 IST