Lucknow / No entrance exam for PG admission to Rajju Bhaiya varsity

No entrance exam for PG admission to Rajju Bhaiya varsity

The Prayagraj-based university is among the newest state universities of Uttar Pradesh set up in 2016. The university has 321 affiliated colleges in Prayagraj, 71 in Kaushambi, 72 in Fatehpur and 146 in Pratapgarh districts.

lucknow Updated: May 22, 2020 11:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
The university officials have instead decided to admit students on the basis of the merit list of applicant students, this time.
The university officials have instead decided to admit students on the basis of the merit list of applicant students, this time. (Representative image)
         

The Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, Prayagraj, has decided not to conduct any entrance exams for admissions to its various post-graduate courses for the 2020-21 academic session, in the light of the Covid-19 outbreak and the restrictions in place, officials said. The university officials have instead decided to admit students on the basis of the merit list of applicant students, this time. New admissions will be carried out from the third week of July and officials of affiliated colleges, offering under-graduate courses, have been instructed to also carry out admissions at their level.

The Prayagraj-based university is among the newest state universities of Uttar Pradesh set up in 2016. The university has 321 affiliated colleges in Prayagraj, 71 in Kaushambi, 72 in Fatehpur and 146 in Pratapgarh districts.

University vice-chancellor Sangita Srivastava said that the decision not to conduct admission exams has been taken keeping in mind the present situation and for the benefit of common students. She said officials of affiliated colleges have been instructed to begin admission process at their level, while the university, which offers only PG courses, has decided to admit students on the basis of merit for all its 11 PG programmes.

