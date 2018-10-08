Now, a Guinness record for ‘largest first aid lesson’

Students from 15 public and private schools in Lucknow created another Guinness World Record when 3,540 of them came together under one roof for a training session on first aid in the ongoing India International Science Festival-2018 (IISF) here at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on Sunday afternoon.

Union minister for science and technology, Dr Harsh Vardhan and secretary, department of biotechnology, government of India, Dr Renu Swarup jointly received the certificate of Guinness World Record from its adjudicator Rishi Nath in the presence of participants.

Dr Vardhan and Dr Swarup congratulated students on this accomplishment.

The previous record was held by a group of 2,580 people at an event that took place at the directorate of emergency and public safety, United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi on April 18, 2018, said coordinator Dr Omkar Tiwari (DBT).

The pandal reverberated with a thunderous applause when chief instructor Shweta Singh of St John’s Ambulance at Red Cross announced that Lucknow students created a new record.

Students from 15 schools attended the training session in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

“I was excited to be a part of this event and liked the way first aid techniques were explained,” said Ritika, student of Class 8 in Pioneer Montessori Inter College. Ayushi, a student of Class 9 from the same school said it was a dream for her to be a part of Guinness World Record.

On Saturday, 550 students of GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow had also created a Guinness World Record for simultaneously conducting DNA isolation experiment of banana.

“It takes only six minutes for the human brain to expire due to lack of oxygen. First aid helps ensure that the right methods of administering medical assistance are provided,” informed Shweta Singh. After this training session, these students will always be ready to come forward and extend help in rushing the injured to hospital in the right manner, she added.

The final part of the training included identifying fractures and providing first aid in such a situation. The students acquired hands-on learning on how to provide first aid in case of head injury, jaw injury, collarbone injury or spinal fractures by administering first aid to their fellow student volunteers post demonstration by Shweta.

The ‘Largest First Aid Lesson’ involved lesson explanation with slides support and demonstration with volunteers on stage. GD Goenka Public School, Shaheed Path, Lucknow roped in 300 students and invited Shweta Singh from Indian Red Cross Society, UP, state branch to train students how to administer basic first aid techniques.

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 13:31 IST