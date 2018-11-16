Now, access ‘UP100’ service from train also

Now, passengers on board a train will also be able to seek prompt police response in case of any crime or other emergency situation by using ‘UP100’ —the UP police’s integrated emergency response system.

The service was made operational on Thursday after the integration of ‘UP100’ and Government Railway Police (GRP) cell was completed.

Prior to integration, harried train passengers had to dial 1912, a separate emergency response centre, to seek help from the GRP.

The service was inaugurated by UP’s director general of police (DGP) OP Singh. “The integration of GRP cell with UP 100 will help in locating the caller’s live location through GPS and send help by sending the GRP team from its nearest police outpost and police station,” said the DGP.

He said two other services, of fire and health related emergency, can also be attended through UP 100. Singh said the integration of UP 100 with the GRP cell will help in expanding the state police reach.

“We will cater to more people as around 16 lakh people travel through trains daily,” he said.

“The trained call attendants of the UP 100 will attend calls and transfer the message to GRP cell immediately after analysing its emergency. The calls made to UP 100 will help in tracing the live location of the caller while moving on train and assist the GRP by suggesting its nearest outpost and police stations,” he said while explaining the process.

He said the UP 100 will also send the alert message in case of emergency calls to six different GRP superintendents of police (SP) and 65 GRP police stations and GRP headquarters.

“Other than providing help to onboard train passengers, the integration of UP 100 will also help in crime data compilation and its analysis to take measures to curb further incidents,” the DGP said.

“So far UP 100 had formed standard operating procedure for 169 emergency situations but it will be further increased if find other situations while travelling on train”.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 12:39 IST