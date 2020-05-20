Now, UP Board evaluation begins in Covid-19 red zones

lucknow

Updated: May 20, 2020 11:49 IST

The much awaited evaluation of UP Board’s high school and intermediate examination answer sheets began at evaluation centres on Tuesday in 19 districts of the state designated red zones.

To make this possible, the board had to change 10 evaluation centres in Covid-19 hotspots of different districts. These included six centres in Kanpur and one centre each in Noida, Firozabad, Moradabad and Aligarh, said board officials.

As no proposal was received to change any evaluation centre in Agra, Varanasi and other sensitive districts with high number of coronavirus cases, it was assumed that in these districts there were no evaluation centres in red zones, they added.

The board also increased the number of centres in Lucknow from four to nine to ensure proper social distancing, the officials said.

UP Board secretary Neena Srivastava said that evaluation of high school and intermediate examination answer-sheets started at evaluation centres in green zones on May 5 and in orange zones on May 12 and the process was smoothly underway.

“As per our information, evaluation process at four centres in 20 districts in green zone and two in orange zone has been duly completed. District wise, evaluation process has been completed in 10 districts in green zone on May 18, including Siddharth Nagar, Kushinagar, Shahjahanpur, Hathras, Lakhimpur Kheri, Kanpur Dehat, Farrukhabad, Mahoba, Lalitpurand Chitrakoot,” she said.

“As a result, evaluation of 1,45,86,230 answer-sheets was completed by May 18 evening, out of which 55,18,843 answer-sheets were evaluated in the green zone and 90,67,387 answersheets in the orange zone. In green zone 96% of evaluation work was over while in orange zone 68% of work was completed by May 18,” said the UP Board secretary.