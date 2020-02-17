e-paper
Nyas will give ₹1.25 crore to new trust for Ram temple: Vasudevanand

lucknow Updated: Feb 17, 2020 21:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati, a member of the board of trustees of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust, on Monday said the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas will hand over Rs 1.25 core in its back account to the new trust for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Vasudevanand was in Ayodhya on Monday before the first meeting of the new trust in New Delhi on Wednesday.

He held a closed-door meeting with Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, at Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth.

“The Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas will hand over Rs 1.25 crore lying in its bank account to the new trust for construction of Ram temple,” Vasudevanand told reporters after his meeting with the Nyas head.

He also said the Ram temple will be constructed on the VHP’s model which was approved during the Ayodhya movement.

“Stone slabs for the ground floor of the Ram Mandir have been carved according to the VHP’s model. Now, the Nyas’s money will be utilised for carrying stones for the first floor of the temple,” Vasudevanand said.

Piles of stone slabs are lying at Shri Ramjanmbhoomi Nyas Karyashaala, Ayodhya. They will be used for construction of Ram Mandir. He, however, avoided a query on the chairman of the new trust.

“I will try to include Mahant Nritya Gopal Das in the board of trustees of the new trust,” he said. Champat Rai, international vice president of the VHP, also reached Ayodhya on Monday and held a close- door meeting with Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and ‘Ayodhya Naresh’ Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, who is also a member of the board of trustees of the new trust.

The first meeting of the trust will take place at its Delhi office at the residence of trust member and senior Supreme Court lawyer K Parasaran, 93, on Wednesday. Parasaran is the senior most member of the trust.

