On a new love trail

Debutant Aayush Sharma may be superstar Salman Khan’s brother-in-law but his first break in films didn’t come without hard work, discipline and training.

The LoveRatri actor, who was on a promotional tour to Lucknow HT office says, “I’m not from filmy background instead belong to a well-known political family but I always believed Bollywood was my calling. And I was ready to take up the challenge and give hundred percent and learn the nuances of the craft. Salman Bhai told me very straight it’s like a battle I can take you to the battlefield but at the end you have to fight it and win it too. So I trained in various arts including acting, dancing, action, diction and also assisted on films like Bajrangi Bhaijan and Tubelight. Being an assistant director actually helped me understand the craft.”

Accompanying Aayush was his co star Warina Hussain who too makes a debut with the film.

Talking about her debut the model-turned-actor says: “I was into modelling for the last four years and was based in Delhi. I wanted to take up acting and shifted to Mumbai and started with acting and dance classes, that’s when I heard about SKF’s new film and auditioned for it. Luckily I cleared the auditions and here I’m all set to enter the B town.”

On what made Salman believe in him, “Salman Bhai is straight forward and up front honest. So when he got to know I’m interested in films he said first things first. You need to get your body in shape. Also, you need to understand the schedule of an actor. Only once he sees me progressing that he can be sure. And till date he’s never told me you’re going to become a big star. He’s never praised me because he believes the moment he does, I’ll become complacent. I’m waiting for the day when he tells me that you have made me proud,” he adds.

Aayush believes that his son Ahil brings out a better actor in him because he helps him to understand emotions.

“I was in training phase when Ahil was born. I was out to prove myself that my child will be first known as Aayush Shrama’s son and then Salman Khan’s nephew. And it was during rigorous training that my two-year-old helped me to understand emotions. Today not just my parents but my wife Arpita too feels happy that I finally proved myself and have reached a point in my life.”

The controversy related to the title of the film worried the newcomers and they both got a little anxious the reason that in the past such controversies have marred many films’ business. Revealing the effect the groundless controversy had on him, Aayush says, “The first thing that I said was to Salman Bhai that as it’s always like you have been controversies favourite child. (Laughs) And this project too was not left untouched and for me it was never that every publicity is good publicity. As we are newcomers and we don’t have any fan base yet and to build that we need people to come to theatres and judge us.”

Also starring in the movie are TV’s favourite actors Ram Kapoor and Ronit Roy and both new actors says they really got to learn a lot from them.

“Ram sir is a natural and spontaneous actor and he brings so much energy to the sets whereas Ronit sir is a method actor who rehearses before each scene,” says Aayush. For Warina, Ronit who plays her father made her too rehearse before each scene which helped her to give shots in a single take. “Not just this Ronit sir made me understand how acting needs real hard work. Also he helped me bring out the best in me,” adds Warina.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 17:01 IST