Online teaching training program for AMU faculty

lucknow

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 21:07 IST

Professor Tariq Mansoor, vice chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has launched a four-day online teaching training programme for AMU faculty. It will be extended to two-week subject refresher course and three-week orientation programme for assistant professors.

The course is organised by the UGC Human Resource Development Centre in technical collaboration with the MNF Computer Centre, AMU.

820 teachers are enrolled for this course, including deans of faculties, principles of colleges, directors of centres, chairpersons, professors, associates, and assistant professors from diverse streams.

In his inaugural address, Mansoor reiterated the need of online teaching for AMU faculty in the wake of the nationwide lockdown. He said that while we take all precautions to keep the pandemic at bay, we must adapt new and innovative teaching methods to benefit our students and let the academic calendar suffer no time loss.

He said students should be motivated to spend on technology for education including a good laptop, smartphone and internet connectivity.

Course coordinator professor Abdur Raheem Kidwai, director UGC-HRD Centre, AMU has planned interactive online sessions on virtual classroom by Dr P M Khan, director MNF Computer Centre, Google classroom teaching and assignments by Dr Asim Zafar, dean of computer science, MOODLEs by Dr K Srinivas, head ICT, NIEPA, New Delhi, online video presentations by Dr S M Khan, dean of psychology, AMU and OERs by Dr Zafar Iqbal, MA Library, AMU.