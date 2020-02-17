e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Lucknow / Opposition closes ranks, targets state govt over law and order

Opposition closes ranks, targets state govt over law and order

lucknow Updated: Feb 17, 2020 20:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress on Monday joined hands to assail the government in the Vidhan Parishad over the allegedly ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation in the state.

They demanded a discussion on a privilege motion moved by them and staged a walkout after the discussion was not allowed.

The state government, however, cited figures claiming a sharp decline in incidents of crime, including rape and murder, after it came to power in March 2017.

Moving the privilege motion, SP members Ahmad Hasan (leader of opposition), Balram Yadav, Anand Bhadoriya, Sunil Singh ‘Sajan’ Sanjay Pal Kashyap, Parvez Ali, Leelavati Kushwaha and others said the law and order situation had gone from bad to worse in the state since the BJP government came to power. They alleged that incidents of crime, especially rape, had increased manifold with the police having lost all control over criminals.

They even quoted recent rape incidents, including one in which a girl was allegedly abducted and raped in the Gorakhnath area of Gorakhpur on February 13. They said the police had taken no action against the two accused named in the FIR.

Bahujan Samaj Party’s Dinesh Chandra, Atar Singh, Suresh Kumar Kashyap, Bheemrao Ambedkar and others raised the issue of atrocities on Dalits, citing the incident in which members of a Dalit family, including women, were allegedly beaten up and their house was set afire at Mangta village in Ramabainagar district on February 13.

Congress’s Deepak Singh said that on the one had there was a flood of crimes in the state, on the other hand the government harassed media persons and booked them under fake cases for exposing crimes.

In his reply, leader of the house and deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma said the allegations were baseless.

He said the government had taken prompt action against the accused in all the cases cited in the House. He claimed that there had been a sharp decline in crimes.

“Compared to 2017, the cases of dacoity have declined by 59%, loot by 47%, murder by 22%, road hold-ups by 100%, kidnapping by 37%, rape by 38% and SC-ST crimes by 25%,” he said.

top news
Prashant Kishor, sacked from JDU, hints about his future plans in Bihar
Prashant Kishor, sacked from JDU, hints about his future plans in Bihar
Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
In SC verdict, 11 occasions army’s women officers distinguished themselves
In SC verdict, 11 occasions army’s women officers distinguished themselves
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
Vodafone Idea to pay 35 billion rupees in telecom dues this week
Vodafone Idea to pay 35 billion rupees in telecom dues this week
Hang Delhi 2012 gang-rape convicts at 6 am on March 3, Delhi court orders
Hang Delhi 2012 gang-rape convicts at 6 am on March 3, Delhi court orders
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
How Sonia Gandhi stopped Dr Singh from resigning | On The Record
How Sonia Gandhi stopped Dr Singh from resigning | On The Record
trending topics
Realme X50 ProAsim RiazCoronavirusBSEB Admit CardSonam KapoorGuilty poster

don't miss

latest news

india news

Lucknow News