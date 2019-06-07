Out of 5.78L houses, Ecogreen covering only 2L in Lucknow

There are around 5,78,000 houses in Lucknow, but Ecogreen is covering only two lakh houses in its door-to-door waste collection work, municipal commissioner Indramani Tripathi informed the UP Solid Waste Management Committee appointed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The committee has warned Ecogreen (the company responsible for integrated solid waste management) of stern action, including heavy penalty, if it fails to fulfil its contractual obligations.

“Since last six months, we have been noticing that no effective step is being taken by the state to streamline the management of solid and biomedical waste,” stated the committee.

Municipal commissioner Indramani Tripathi said Rs 1 crore has been sanctioned to Ecogreen for construction of transfer stations, but the work is being undertaken at a slow pace.

Meanwhile, Dr Savita Bhatt, director, medical care, has submitted an action plan for biomedical waste management. Twelve hospitals in the city have been instructed to comply with rules related with disposal of biomedical waste. Six of them are not taking steps to segregate biomedical waste at source, said Justice Rajendra Singh, secretary, UP Solid Waste Management Committee.

“A team of CPCB and RO UPPCB will visit these six hospitals and submit inspection report in two weeks,” he added.

Principal secretary (medical and health) has been directed to enforce the action plan with immediate effect. Inspections will be undertaken in every district by a team of senior doctors, headed by the chief medical officer of the district. The team will inspect all hospitals and nursing homes, which generate biomedical waste. The team will submit reports to the director, medical care, within a month. The matter would be taken up in a meeting scheduled next month.

Ashish Tiwari, member secretary, UPPCB has submitted a report pointing out irregularities with regard to chhatta drain, KKC drain and Haider Canal including the drain coming from loco workshop. The report would be studied and be placed in the next meeting of the monitoring committee for further course of action in the matter.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 15:19 IST