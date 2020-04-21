e-paper
Home / Lucknow / Out of 754 samples, 8 test positive for Covid-19 in UP: Report

Out of 754 samples, 8 test positive for Covid-19 in UP: Report

India’s total number of COVID-19 positive cases stands at 18,601 including 3,251 cured/discharged, one migrated and 590 deaths.

lucknow Updated: Apr 21, 2020 13:39 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Lucknow
As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state of Uttar Pradesh has reported 1184 coronavirus cases so far.
As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state of Uttar Pradesh has reported 1184 coronavirus cases so far.
         

Out of the 754 samples tested on Monday for Covid-19, results of eight are positive, said King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow.

So far, Uttar Pradesh has reported 1184 Covid-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India’s total number of Covid-19 positive cases stands at 18,601 including 3,251 cured/discharged, one migrated and 590 deaths.

