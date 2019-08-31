e-paper
Pandey’s tenure ends today, no new chief secretary named as yet

Additional chief secretary, appointment, Mukul Singhal said, “I have no clue, whatsoever, about the appointment of the new chief secretary.”

lucknow Updated: Aug 31, 2019 01:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The present incumbent had got six months extension as CS after he retired from service in February this year.
The present incumbent had got six months extension as CS after he retired from service in February this year.
         

The state government has not been able to pick the new chief secretary (CS) as yet even as the extended tenure of incumbent Anoop Chandra Pandey ends on Saturday.

Additional chief secretary, appointment, Mukul Singhal said, “I have no clue, whatsoever, about the appointment of the new chief secretary.”

Sources said the government would have to take some call on Saturday. “Agriculture production commissioner (APC) RK Tiwari, who is a front runner for the top post, may be appointed caretaker chief secretary in case there no decision on the appointment by tomorrow (Saturday),” sources said.

APC is next to the CS in the hierarchy within the secretariat.

Sources also confirmed that the government had not sent any request to the centre either for another extension of Pandey’s tenure or to relieve any UP cadre IAS officer on central deputation to appoint him as the next CS.

“May be the state government is waiting for the centre’s nod for appointment of the new CS,” sources said citing this as a probable reason for the deadlock.

The present incumbent had got six months extension as CS after he retired from service in February this year.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 01:10 IST

