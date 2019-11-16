e-paper
Paramhans Das expelled from Tapasvi Chhavni over remarks against Nyas head

lucknow Updated: Nov 16, 2019 19:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Mahant Sarveshwar Das, head of Ayodhya’s Tapasvi Ji Ki Chhavni, a seat of saints, on Saturday expelled his disciple Paramhans Das from the organisation (Tapasvi Ji Ki Chhavni) for allegedly making objectionable comments about Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas.

Announcing the expulsion, Mahant Sarveshwar Das disclosed that the original name of Paramhans Das was Uday Narain Das and he was a self-proclaimed mahant and jagatguru. He also said Paramhans Das had never discharged his duties as a saint.

An audio clip gone viral on Thursday (November 14) in which Paramhans Das had purportedly made objectionable comments about Mahant Nritya Gopal Das during an alleged conversation with VHP leader Ram Vilas Vedanti.

After the audio clip went viral, angry followers of the Nyas chief had staged a protest at Tapasvi Ji Ki Chhavni, demanding arrest of Paramhans Das, prompting the police to take him to an undisclosed location for a few hours as a precautionary measure.

Paramhans Das has not returned to Ayodhya since then. Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, is the most revered saint in Ayodhya.

