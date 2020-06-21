e-paper
Home / Lucknow / Parts of UP receive rainfall; thunderstorm likely on Monday

Parts of UP receive rainfall; thunderstorm likely on Monday

The weatherman has forecast rain and thundershower in east UP and at few places in western districts on Monday.

lucknow Updated: Jun 21, 2020 17:26 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Lucknow
Monsoon has been vigorous over east UP and normal in western districts of the state
Monsoon has been vigorous over east UP and normal in western districts of the state(HT Photo)
         

Moderate to heavy rains lashed many places in east Uttar Pradesh, while light to moderate rain and thunderstorms occurred at few places in western part of the state, the Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

Monsoon has been vigorous over east UP and normal in western districts of the state, it said.

The weatherman has forecast rain and thundershower in east UP and at few places in western districts on Monday.

Thunderstorm and lightening with winds gusting up to 30-40 kmph are very likely at isolated places over western UP on Monday, the Met department said.

