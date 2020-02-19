e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Lucknow / Pawar demands trust for Ayodhya mosque too

Pawar demands trust for Ayodhya mosque too

lucknow Updated: Feb 19, 2020 21:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said that just as the Centre had set up a trust to oversee the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, a similar trust should also be formed for building a mosque there.

The UP government has allotted five acres of land in Ayodhya district’s Dhannipur village for the mosque, 25 kilometres from the site where the temple is to come up.

“The BJP is dividing people by engaging in communal politics. Just as you have set up a trust for temple construction, why can’t a similar trust be set up for the mosque too?” he asked while addressing a meeting of the party’s state level volunteers in Lucknow on Wednesday.

“Aap mandir bananey ke liye trust bana sakte hain, toh masjid, jispe hamla hua, jiski shahadat hui, uske liye trust kyon nahi bana sakte? Desh to sabka hai (You can build a trust for temple then why can’t you set up a trust for mosque which was demolished. The country belongs to everyone),” Pawar said.

KK Sharma, the state chief of the NCP, said Pawar was in support of temple.

“He made it clear that he has nothing against the temple but he said just as a trust has been set up for temple, funds could be provided for mosque construction too by setting up another trust,” Sharma said.

Pawar also criticised the UP government for not doing enough for farmers.

“The state budget has nothing for farmers and it isn’t sure if the monthly stipend government has announced for youth would reach them,” he said. He also recounted his stint as union agriculture minister and how he had tried to help the farmers and the poor.

Pawar said he had come to Lucknow to galvanise the party and added that BJP’s defeat in Delhi signalled that people across the country favoured change.

top news
PM Modi’s ex-principal secy Nripendra Misra to head Ram Mandir construction committee
PM Modi’s ex-principal secy Nripendra Misra to head Ram Mandir construction committee
In Trump’s team to India, Jared Kushner and three cabinet members expected
In Trump’s team to India, Jared Kushner and three cabinet members expected
BJP MLA, nephew and 5 others accused of raping a woman, forcing abortion
BJP MLA, nephew and 5 others accused of raping a woman, forcing abortion
Donald Trump’s Beast to cross Agra’s ‘unfit for heavy vehicles’ bridge
Donald Trump’s Beast to cross Agra’s ‘unfit for heavy vehicles’ bridge
‘Like you, others too have rights’: Mediators for Shaheen Bagh tell protesters
‘Like you, others too have rights’: Mediators for Shaheen Bagh tell protesters
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
2020 Hyundai Creta SUV to launch on March 17, interior details out
2020 Hyundai Creta SUV to launch on March 17, interior details out
Watch what Arvind Kejriwal said after 1st meet with Amit Shah post-Delhi polls
Watch what Arvind Kejriwal said after 1st meet with Amit Shah post-Delhi polls
trending topics
Dawood IbrahimDeepika PadukoneUP Budget 2020RSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentMumbai Chemical Factory FireRajnath SinghVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news

Lucknow News