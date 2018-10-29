Petrol pump cashier in Lucknow shot dead on way to bank, Rs 10 lakh looted

A petrol pump cashier on his way to an adjacent bank in Lucknow’s posh Gomti Nagar was Monday shot by two bike-borne assailants who fled with Rs 10 lakh he was carrying, police said.

The cashier was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

“The cashier, Shyam Singh was going to deposit the money into the bank located adjacent to the petrol pump when the incident occurred. Our teams have started investigation into the matter,” senior superintendent of police Kalanidhi Naithani.

According to investigators, it was routine for Shyam Singh to deposit money in the bank at around 11 am.

An eyewitness said that the attackers reportedly approached him from behind and shot him in the back. “It hardly took 10 seconds for them to arrive, shoot the cashier and flee with a bag that he was holding,” said the passerby who witnessed the loot unfold. “The man who was driving the bike was wearing a helmet. The pillion rider who shot the cashier had covered his face with a cloth,” he added.

Police teams have started collecting video footage of the incident from CCTV cameras in the vicinity to identify the attackers.

The LPG dealers association of Lucknow has demanded security from government for their staff carrying cash following the incident.

