e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 25, 2019

PGI faculty forum raises several concerns

lucknow Updated: Nov 24, 2019 22:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The faculty forum of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has raised concerns about the improper fixation of pay matrix as per the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations implemented in August 2018.

The general body meeting of the faculty forum was held on Saturday.

President of the faculty forum Professor Ashok Gupta presided over the meeting, attended by over 50 faculty members.

Secretary of the forum Dr M Ansari said, “Many of the perks and allowances like inclusion of non -practice allowance (NPA) have not been properly calculated. The matter was placed before the institute administration in writing in April and October but in vain as there was no response.”

He added, “The faculty forum has also expressed its worries over the delay in declaration of the results of assessment promotion of faculty which was held in July this year and included 41 faculties from almost 20 departments. Almost four months have passed and the result has not been declared. Institute authorities were asked about the progress on different occasions but to no avail.”

The third issue was about the fixation of seniority among the professors. The institute recently released seniority list of professors that shows many lapses. It was seen that over the past three decades, the list had been prepared arbitrarily with flawed criteria, ignoring the existing UP Government Servant/Seniority Rules 1991, the forum said.

President of the forum Dr Ashok Kumar said, “The faculty members felt that the administration is responsible for all these miseries as many of the responsible office-bearers were busy getting their own voluntary retirement cleared and motivating other colleagues to accompany them to so-called ‘greener pastures’ rather than addressing the pressing issues of the faculty.”

top news
Ajit Pawar’s statement false, no alliance with BJP: Sharad Pawar clarifies
Ajit Pawar’s statement false, no alliance with BJP: Sharad Pawar clarifies
Sharad Pawar our leader, BJP-NCP alliance will provide stable govt: Ajit Pawar
Sharad Pawar our leader, BJP-NCP alliance will provide stable govt: Ajit Pawar
Eye on Indian community, UK poll manifestos mention Kashmir, Punjab
Eye on Indian community, UK poll manifestos mention Kashmir, Punjab
19-year-old man held with Rs 50 lakh at Delhi Metro station; I-T dept roped in
19-year-old man held with Rs 50 lakh at Delhi Metro station; I-T dept roped in
Over 1.2 billion records of personal data exposed in massive breach
Over 1.2 billion records of personal data exposed in massive breach
‘You might need to ask’: Manjrekar tells Bhogle, faces backlash
‘You might need to ask’: Manjrekar tells Bhogle, faces backlash
Virat Kohli suggests changes in ICC World Test Championship format
Virat Kohli suggests changes in ICC World Test Championship format
Sharad vs Ajit Pawar on Twitter as NCP tells new Dy CM to ‘accept mistake’
Sharad vs Ajit Pawar on Twitter as NCP tells new Dy CM to ‘accept mistake’
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

Lucknow News