PGI faculty forum raises several concerns

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 22:57 IST

The faculty forum of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has raised concerns about the improper fixation of pay matrix as per the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations implemented in August 2018.

The general body meeting of the faculty forum was held on Saturday.

President of the faculty forum Professor Ashok Gupta presided over the meeting, attended by over 50 faculty members.

Secretary of the forum Dr M Ansari said, “Many of the perks and allowances like inclusion of non -practice allowance (NPA) have not been properly calculated. The matter was placed before the institute administration in writing in April and October but in vain as there was no response.”

He added, “The faculty forum has also expressed its worries over the delay in declaration of the results of assessment promotion of faculty which was held in July this year and included 41 faculties from almost 20 departments. Almost four months have passed and the result has not been declared. Institute authorities were asked about the progress on different occasions but to no avail.”

The third issue was about the fixation of seniority among the professors. The institute recently released seniority list of professors that shows many lapses. It was seen that over the past three decades, the list had been prepared arbitrarily with flawed criteria, ignoring the existing UP Government Servant/Seniority Rules 1991, the forum said.

President of the forum Dr Ashok Kumar said, “The faculty members felt that the administration is responsible for all these miseries as many of the responsible office-bearers were busy getting their own voluntary retirement cleared and motivating other colleagues to accompany them to so-called ‘greener pastures’ rather than addressing the pressing issues of the faculty.”