PhD student of IIT Kanpur features in Forbes 30 Under 30 Class of 2020 India

lucknow

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 18:47 IST

Eshan Sadasivan, 29, who is pursuing PhD in design program from the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT-K), has made it to the ‘Forbes 30 Under 30 Class of 2020 India’ in the February edition.

His company is the maker of the lightweight Deskit bag, which has a foldable study table attached for rural students.

“It feels great to be recognised for our work by Forbes. This recognition brings in a sense of moral responsibility to take things to a larger level and make India better and stronger through design and development of many more products of social importance,” said Eshan Sadasivan.

His innovation, a study table-cum school bag is being used by over one lakh students hailing from the economically weaker section in 16 states of the country, he said while adding, “It offers a unique solution to check the problem of bad posture among students.”

CEO, PROSOC Innovators, Eshan said Forbes had called for nominations. “I got to know about it through INVENT Social Incubation Program at IIT-K. Then I applied online. In the past many old pupil of IIT-K made it to this magazine. Happy that I have joined ranks with them as student,” he said.

“We are trying to reach many more students in remote areas across India and thereby create a larger impact,” he said.

“Many state governments across India and many more CSR initiatives of companies have started discussions with us for helping us serve more students. On an operations side we are working on streamlining the manufacturing by automating the entire system and considering easy replicability to enable expansion of production capabilities,” he said.

Also, Deskit product as such is being revamped to make it more aesthetically appealing and user-friendly. Upgraded version of Deskit shall be introduced at the earliest possible post R&D completion, he said.

PROSOC, on the other hand, as a product innovation company has completed the final trials of its second social innovation, KaagaZ: A Compact, Low Cost Paper Carry Bag Making Machine.

ONGC CSR team has placed the first purchase order for this innovation and the first of its kind implementation shall be done in Kanpur in March 2020, he said.

IIT-K’s deputy director Prof Manindra Agarwal said, “It is very heartening that hard work and innovation done by our PhD student has been duly recognised. A number of our students are doing well in incubation and innovation area.”