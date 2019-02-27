PILs against renaming of Allahabad dismissed

The Allahabad high court on Tuesday dismissed several public interest litigation (PIL) petitions, which had challenged the state government’s decision to rename Allahabad district as Prayagraj.

Dismissing the PILs filed by Allahabad Heritage Society and several others, a division bench comprising chief justice Govind Mathur and justice Dr Yogendra Kumar Srivastava observed, “The material which has been placed before us giving the reasons for the proposed change of name by the state government, cannot be said to be without basis, and the same clearly reflects a policy decision of the state government.”

The court further observed, “The petitioners have not been able to place on record any material to demonstrate that the decision taken in this regard by the state government is wholly unreasonable, arbitrary and is based on irrelevant considerations, or that the same is violative of any constitutional or statutory provision, so as to bring the same within the parameters of the limited scope of judicial review in such matters. There is also nothing on record to demonstrate as to how the larger public interest would be affected by a mere change of name.’’

“Hence, we are not inclined to exercise our extraordinary jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution of India to interfere in this matter. The writ petitions filed as PIL, which are before us, are devoid of merit and are accordingly dismissed,” the court added.

However, the court made it clear that dismissal of these petitions may not be understood so as to draw an inference that court had either endorsed the notification in question or had expressed any opinion with regard to the decision of the state government in respect of the change of name.

Earlier, the court had reserved its judgment on December 6, 2018 after hearing all sides involved in the matter. All the petitioners had challenged the state government’s notification dated October 18, 2018 whereby the name of the existing ‘Allahabad’ district has been altered as the district of Prayagraj.

