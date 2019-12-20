PM may lay foundation of Bundelkhand Expressway next month

lucknow

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 22:36 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday hinted Prime Minister Narendra Modi would next month lay the foundation stone of the Bundelkhand Expressway that will play an important role in development of the drought-prone region.

“We are making efforts to get the foundation stone of the project laid by the PM next month,” said Yogi while addressing farmers after honouring them for providing support for implementation of the Bundelkhand Expressway project at Lok Bhawan here. He said 95% land for the project had been already acquired.

Yogi said the Defence Manufacturing Industrial Corridor announced for Uttar Pradesh by PM Modi was going to be established on both sides of this expressway. Out of the six nodes identified for the expressway, two — Chitrakoot and Jhansi — are in Bundelkhand.

Adityanath said the expressway will become the lifeline of Bundelkhand. He said developers selected for construction of expressway must maintain the deadline and standard of quality and they must also provide jobs to the youth of Bundelkhand.

“After three years, nobody will call Bundelkhand a backward region. Bundelkhand will become the new model of development in the country,” he said.

Yogi said the state government had worked for a solution to ‘Anna Pratha’ in Bundelkhand. The state government had given sufficient funds to each district for setting up shelter homes for stray cattle, he said.

Apart from this, geo-tagging of stray cows would be done, he said, adding this would help in locating the cattle.

If a farmer took care of the stray cattle, the state government would give him Rs 900 per month, the chief minister said.