e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / PM Modi to address Aligarh Muslim University centenary celebrations today

PM Modi to address Aligarh Muslim University centenary celebrations today

On the occasion, PM Modi will also release a special commemorative postal stamp via video conferencing

lucknow Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 08:52 IST
Hemendra Chaturvedi
Hemendra Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Aligarh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI File)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) as the chief guest on the centennial celebrations on Tuesday—December 22. AMU, set up in 1920, completes 100 years.

On the occasion, PM Modi will also release a special commemorative postal stamp via video conferencing and address the online event which will begin at 10.00am.

PM Modi’s address can be viewed on pmindiawebcast.nic.in. The live programme would be online due to the pandemic.

Also Read: Ahead of PM Modi’s address, AMU faculty calls for unity

The centenary celebration programme will also feature union education minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank as the guest of honour.

The programme will begin with introductory remarks by AMU vice-chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor, to invite the Prime Minister for his address. Professor Mansoor will later deliver the welcome speech to invite Pokhriyal for his speech.

AMU chancellor, His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin will also deliver a special commemorative address.

Professor Ali Mohammad Naqvi (director, Sir Syed Academy) will speak on the achievements of AMU in 100 years, while Professor Naima Khatoon (principal, Women’s College) will talk on AMU’s contribution in women’s Education.

The national anthem and the university tarana (song) will be played after a customary vote of thanks by AMU registrar Abdul Hamid (IPS).

The event will be attended by present students, teachers as well as thousands of alumni of the university.

tags
top news
Farmers’ protest: Delhi-Meerut Expressway blocked again
Farmers’ protest: Delhi-Meerut Expressway blocked again
New Covid strain not yet found in India: Experts
New Covid strain not yet found in India: Experts
PM Modi to release cash, speak to farmers in Dec 25 outreach
PM Modi to release cash, speak to farmers in Dec 25 outreach
Delhi’s pollution increases, temperature to fall further
Delhi’s pollution increases, temperature to fall further
Man gets death penalty for rape-murder of 5-year-old girl in Assam
Man gets death penalty for rape-murder of 5-year-old girl in Assam
DDC election results on Tuesday; counting to begin at 9 am
DDC election results on Tuesday; counting to begin at 9 am
US president Trump presents Legion of Merit to PM Modi
US president Trump presents Legion of Merit to PM Modi
Covid update: New mutant virus in South Africa after UK; India-Russia vaccine
Covid update: New mutant virus in South Africa after UK; India-Russia vaccine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In