PM Modi to unveil Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s bronze statue in Lucknow

lucknow

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 11:50 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Lucknow on a short trip on Wednesday to unveil the statue of ‘Bharat Ratna’ late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and lay the foundation stone of a medical university in his name.

Wednesday happens to be the birth anniversary of Vajpayee. The state government has installed a bronze statue of Vajpayee at Lok Bhawan. The proposed Atal Behari Vajpayee Medical University (with a hospital) will come up at the Chak Ganjaria area on Sultanpur road. The chief minister has already held a meeting with top officers regarding preparations and security arrangements for Modi’s proposed visit.

“I am aware of the two programmes but I am not sure about the time of his arrival,” said deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma.

Sources in the state government said tight bandobast will be in place as the visit comes at a time when the state is limping back to normalcy after the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

Modi is likely to stay in the city for about an hour after landing at around at 3 pm. He would unveil the statue, lay the foundation stone and would address a gathering on Vajpayee’s birthday before leaving for the airport. Governor Anandiben Patel, Union home minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh are expected to be present on occasion along with several others invited by the state government.