Poet’s daughter alleges house arrest; UP police say ‘not aware’

lucknow

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 17:03 IST

Activist Sumaiyya Rana on Monday alleged she has been put under house arrest for launching a poster campaign against the state government following a spate of crimes against women in Uttar Pradesh.

“I am being asked not to move out of my house. Since yesterday [Sunday], there is heavy deployment of [police] force at my residence and I am being asked to stay indoors. It is purely an attempt to stop me from launching my poster campaign against the Uttar Pradesh government for its failure in keeping a check on crimes against women,” said Sumaiyya Rana, who is Urdu poet Munawwar Rana’s daughter. She blamed the government for gagging her.

Sumaiyya Rana said the government should now release posters of the rapists of the 19-year-old Dalit woman from Hathras, who succumbed to her injuries this week, as it did in case of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protestors earlier this year.

“My campaign aimed at putting up banners and posters demanding the early arrest of the rapists in the Hathras and other incidents, and to ask the government to release the posters of the culprits the same way they did with anti-CAA protestors.”

Sumaiyya Rana, who also led anti CAA- protests, said other women who would launch the campaign in their respective regions.

She was also allegedly put under house arrest in September after she gave a call for a protest outside chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence over unemployment.

PK Srivastava, an assistant police commissioner, said he was unaware of the matter since he was at a training programme.