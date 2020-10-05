e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Poet’s daughter alleges house arrest; UP police say ‘not aware’

Poet’s daughter alleges house arrest; UP police say ‘not aware’

Munawwar Rana’s daughter and activist, Sumaiyya Rana, said she has been put under house arrest for launching a poster campaign against the government following a spate of crimes against women in Uttar Pradesh

lucknow Updated: Oct 05, 2020 17:03 IST
Amitabh Maitra
Amitabh Maitra
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Sumaiyya Rana, who also led anti CAA- protests, said other women who would launch the campaign in their respective regions.
Sumaiyya Rana, who also led anti CAA- protests, said other women who would launch the campaign in their respective regions.(Representational Image)
         

Activist Sumaiyya Rana on Monday alleged she has been put under house arrest for launching a poster campaign against the state government following a spate of crimes against women in Uttar Pradesh.

“I am being asked not to move out of my house. Since yesterday [Sunday], there is heavy deployment of [police] force at my residence and I am being asked to stay indoors. It is purely an attempt to stop me from launching my poster campaign against the Uttar Pradesh government for its failure in keeping a check on crimes against women,” said Sumaiyya Rana, who is Urdu poet Munawwar Rana’s daughter. She blamed the government for gagging her.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi’s Facebook page sees 40% more engagement than Narendra Modi’s

Sumaiyya Rana said the government should now release posters of the rapists of the 19-year-old Dalit woman from Hathras, who succumbed to her injuries this week, as it did in case of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protestors earlier this year.

“My campaign aimed at putting up banners and posters demanding the early arrest of the rapists in the Hathras and other incidents, and to ask the government to release the posters of the culprits the same way they did with anti-CAA protestors.”

Sumaiyya Rana, who also led anti CAA- protests, said other women who would launch the campaign in their respective regions.

She was also allegedly put under house arrest in September after she gave a call for a protest outside chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence over unemployment.

PK Srivastava, an assistant police commissioner, said he was unaware of the matter since he was at a training programme.

tags
top news
PM Imran Khan heads into his biggest challenge. Military is also target
PM Imran Khan heads into his biggest challenge. Military is also target
China can’t get the better of India in any conflict, we’re fully capable: IAF chief
China can’t get the better of India in any conflict, we’re fully capable: IAF chief
3 win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery
3 win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery
Covid-19 disrupting mental health services in most countries: WHO survey
Covid-19 disrupting mental health services in most countries: WHO survey
Rafale’s induction gives us edge to strike first: IAF chief RKS Bhadauria
Rafale’s induction gives us edge to strike first: IAF chief RKS Bhadauria
Ink thrown at AAP leader Sanjay Singh in Hathras
Ink thrown at AAP leader Sanjay Singh in Hathras
JEE Advance 2020: Results declared, what next
JEE Advance 2020: Results declared, what next
Watch: Anti-submarine weapon system ‘SMART’ successfully test-fired
Watch: Anti-submarine weapon system ‘SMART’ successfully test-fired
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In