Police Mitra donating blood even in lockdown

lucknow

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 14:04 IST

Photographs and reports of Good Samaritans in Khaki are only just emerging. However, a police group has been on a mission of saving lives for four years now.

The Police Mitra, headed by constable Ashish Mishra, has saved thousands of lives by donating blood for the last few years, especially to those belonging to the poor and marginalised sections, who often fail to arrange blood on time. Even during the lockdown, members of the group, mostly policemen, are donating blood to patients in need.

“We have provided blood to over 30 patients across the state since the lockdown began. The group includes donors from all walks of life, but mostly policemen, who rush for help as soon as we receive a call from attendants of the patient. Although, most of the policemen are on duty during lockdown, they still take out time to arrange blood, as every minute is important in emergency cases,” Mishra said.

However, Mishra and other members often face problems while they are out to help patients in lockdown.

Policemen in uniform usually do not face problems crossing checkpoints to reach hospitals or the blood bank, but other volunteers, like social activists, students and common citizens have to explain the reason for venturing out at checkpoints and are often turned back, Mishra said.

“It will be of great help if a pass for all members of Police Mitra in the state is issued by authorities concerned,” he said.

The Police Mitra regularly organises blood donation camps and a record was made during the Kumbh. Constable Ashish Mishra, social media cell in charge at IG Prayagraj Range office, had been honoured by the DGP for his service to society.