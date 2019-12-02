Pollution control day: Students march to raise awareness about environmental issues

lucknow

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 22:24 IST

On National Pollution Control Day (Monday), students of various schools of Lucknow took out a rally to raise their voice in support of environment conservation. They sensitised the masses about the menace of environment degradation and suggested measures to reduce pollution.

The youngsters marched from the 1090 Crossing to the City Montessori School, Gomti Nagar Campus I.

Minister Dara Singh Chauhan was the chief guest on the occasion and flagged off the march.

The schools that participated in the march included CMS Gomti Nagar Campus I, CMS Aliganj Campus I, Scholars’ Home and Riverside Academy along with a social organisation ‘Bhoomi Initiative’.

Congratulating students for the campaign, the minister said, “You have a very important task of reducing pollution. Children act on their promises. Our forefathers gave us a pure environment and we are also supposed to hand over the same to the coming generation. The United Nations has given us the goal of sustainable development that we have to fulfil.”

Students marched with placards and banners bearing slogans about pollution control, saving energy and reducing water wastage. They also urged people not to use horns unnecessarily, switch off electric gadgets when not in use, stop using plastic bags, not dump waste in water bodies, plant more trees and throw garbage only in trash cans among other eco-friendly suggestions.

Abha Anant, principal, CMS Gomti Nagar Campus I, said, “If pollution is not checked, our present and future is doomed. Children must be sensitised about protecting the environment right from early childhood.”