‘Proud to Be Me’ initiative stresses on hygiene during periods

To promote female healthcare and educate young school-going girls about menstrual hygiene, Panthalassa, a charitable non-profit trust, has started an initiative ‘Proud to Be Me’.

Under this wellness initiative, sanitary napkin dispensing machines are being installed in schools.

Mrinalini Mitra, founder and CEO of Panthalassa, said: “Sponsored by Apollomedics Super Specialty Hospital, Panthalassa wants to encourage the creation of a society where talking about menstruation is not a taboo and hopes to foster habits that help improve menstrual hygiene.”

Stressing on the importance of inculcating good habits among students from an early age, Mrinalini believes that to be able to learn to take care of small tasks at a young age helps prepare students for taking up bigger responsibilities. “The biggest responsibility that one owes is to oneself,” she added.

As part of the initiative, a sanitary napkin vending machine was installed at the Vardhan Khand (Gomti Nagar Extension) branch of the City Montessori School (CMS).

Students and teachers being given a demonstration on the functioning of the machine at CMS, Gomti Nagar Extension. (Handout photo)

A demonstration was given to students and teachers about the functioning of the machine. Girls can get one sanitary napkin at a time by putting a coin in a machine.

“The vending machine will especially help those students who start menstruating for the first time and who do not have fixed menstrual cycle,” a student said.

“Installing a sanitary napkin dispensing machine is not enough. ‘Proud To Be Me’ promises to provide young women with quality environment-friendly napkins. Each napkin comes with a discount coupon to motivate students to change their sanitary napkins regularly,” Mitra said.

Gynocologist at Apollomedics Super Specialty Hospital Dr Neelam Vinay said the initiative would make girls and women come forward with their health issues and discuss it openly.

“This is the need of the hour and discussing issues will ensure hygienic practice among girls. The purpose is to promote safe and hygienic sanitary practice at school. It is likely to bring down absenteeism during menstrual periods, as well as prevent infections and promote hygiene,” she added.

Principal of CMS Gomti Nagar-II Sangeeta Banerjee said, “We encourage our students to use environment-friendly products.”

Senior principal of the school Manjit Batra said, “The fact that ‘Proud to Be Me’ helps students have access to bio-degradable sanitary napkins at a low cost makes the project a fit for our school.”

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 18:20 IST