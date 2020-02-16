Ram temple trust board member likens current dispensation to ‘Ram Rajya’

lucknow

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 22:22 IST

Swami Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj, who is a member of the board of trustees of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, on Sunday termed the current dispensation (Central government) as ‘Ram Rajya’ and cited the ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas ’ slogan coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this connection.

The Centre has constituted the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust and its board of trustees to oversee construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Addressing Parivartan Kumbh organised by Bharat Lok Shiksha Parishad in Lucknow, he said, “(Late VHP president) Ashok Singhalji had some dreams about India. Ekal Abhiyan is working towards that. Another dream was to build a Ram temple, which will be fulfilled soon.”

“Some people ask me about Ram Rajya,” he said, adding, “I tell them, this is Ram Rajya when we are talking about Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Saath and Sabka Vikas. This is true Ram Rajya.”

He said the first meeting of the Ram Temple trust board will be held on February 19.

“The day has great significance as it is the birth anniversary of Shivaji and also of the second head of RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh) Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar,” he added.

He also lauded the Ekal Abhiyan as the biggest organisation educating those in need.

“Ekal schools are active where there is no alternative,” he said.

Illiterate people better

than those shouting anti-India

slogans: Rithambara

Durga Vahini founder Sadhvi Rithambara said said illiterate people were better than those shouting anti-India slogans in universities.

“See the condition of some of the universities. Things happening in the name of education are not fair and not in the interest of the nation,” she said, addressing the same gathering.

There were people in far-flung areas of the country and tribals who were full of emotions for the country, she said. “They are not as educated as some people in select universities. Some of the educated people are shouting Tukde Tukde slogans, talking about the freedom of Kashmir, which is a useless discussion,” she said.

“It is now the responsibility of Ekal Abhiyan to inculcate pro-India values among children,” she said.

Earlier, hundreds of saffron-clad people reached Lucknow’s Ramabai Ambedkar ground from different parts of the country.

There were some participants from Nepal too. “The objective of Parivartan Kumbh is to assess the changes that Ekal could bring for the uplift of tribal/rural society,” said Ekal Abhiyan trust board chairman Laxmi Narain Goel. HTC