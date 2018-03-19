RLD objects to Charan Singh’s statue being wrapped in saffron cloth

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has voiced its displeasure over the wrapping of a statue of its leader, late prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, in saffron colours at the irrigation department’s Dak bungalow in Baraut town of Baghpat, just before it was unveiled on Saturday.

Union minister, Satyapal Singh and UP irrigation minister, Dharmpal Singh unveiled the statue, which was installed under former irrigation minister, Anuradha Chaudhary, then a member of RLD, in 2006.

Hitting out at the ruling BJP, RLD state spokesperson Sunil Rohta termed it “cheap politics”.

“Chaudhary Charan Singh was always against saffronisation of politics,” he said welcoming the unveiling of the statue 12 years after it was installed.

He recalled that while BJP tried to take credit by wrapping Charan Singh’s statue in saffron at Baraut, it had opposed the renaming of a ghat in Haridwar after the peasants’ leader.

Reacting to RLD’s objection, BJP president of western UP, Ashwani Tyagi said saffron colour was symbolic of the Indian culture and valour.

“Those who are objecting seem to have no faith in their own culture and traditions. They should have opposed if the statue was wrapped in BJP colours, but why object to saffron?” he asked.

On the delay in unveiling of the statue, Rohta said, “During the rule of Samajwadi Party, we sought the district magistrate’s approval many times for the statue’s unveiling by RLD chief Ajit Singh. However, there was no response.”