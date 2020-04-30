Rope in premier institutes, pvt hospitals to increase testing capacity: Yogi

lucknow

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 23:46 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the option of roping in premier central and state research institutes for Covid-19 testing should be considered to increase the state’s testing capacity.

Insisting that institutes such as Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI), Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR), Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP) (all in Lucknow) and Mathura-based Deen Dayal Upadhyay Veterinary Science University and Cattle Research Institute should be used for Covid-19 testing capacity, Yogi said the need of the hour was to take the state to the top in terms of its Covid-19 testing capacity in India.

The chief minister was reviewing the situation following the lockdown at a meeting of his Team-11 at Lok Bhawan.

He also said that private hospitals, which have capacity to treat Covid-19 patients, should be allowed to do so. He said a request in writing should be obtained from patients willing to get treatment in such private hospitals.

He also ordered review of available logistics on a daily basis and said that UP’s border with other states should be completely sealed and vigilance should be stepped up in border areas.

Stating that the UP government was in touch with other state governments, Yogi said that while migrant labourers Madhya Pradesh will be brought on Thursday, those from Gujarat will be brought back on Friday.

He said contact should be established to bring back students from NOIDA and Delhi as well.

Also, a list of students who wants to go back to their homes from Ghaziabad, NOIDA and Aligarh etc. should also be prepared.

He said infra-red thermometers should be made available in all the districts for smooth check-up of migrant labourers returning to the state.

He said portable ventilators should be arranged to meet the demand of additional ventilators.

MOBILISE ADDITIONAL RESOURCE: CM TELLS OFFICERS

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has stressed upon the need to mobilise additional resources and increase the cash flow in Uttar Pradesh.

Reviewing the lockdown situation, Yogi said a high level committee should be set up to work out measures for resource mobilisation.

Insisting that since the lockdown has affected economic activities, the option of mobilizing additional resources by making land free hold etc. should be considered. He said a policy to attract investment in various sectors should also be worked out.