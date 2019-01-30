Sadhvi Prachi granted bail in Muzaffarnagar case

Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Sadhvi Prachi Singh surrendered before the Special Court (MP and MLA) at Allahabad district court on Tuesday in connection with Muzaffarnagar riot case of 2013.

Thereafter, she was taken into judicial custody by the court. Subsequently, bail was granted on her bail application. The firebrand Hindutva surrendered after successive warrants were issued against her for failure to appear in connection with the case.

Allowing her bail application, special judge Pawan Kumar Tiwari directed her release on bail in two criminal cases having similar allegations.Two separate FIRs were lodged against Sadhvi Prachi by station house officer of Sikhera police station of Muzaffarnagar district in the year 2013 alleging that she, defying prohibitory orders after killing of two youths, held a meeting (Mahapanchayat) along with BJP MLA Sanjay Balyan and others .

It was further alleged that she along with others delivered inflammatory speeches in the said meeting. It is also alleged that some weapons were also demonstrated in the said meeting.

The FIRs further alleged that after the said Mahapanchayat, communal situation in the area worsened, with the public setting on fire several vehicles.In both the case, Sadhvi Prachi had not obtained bail from the court concerned.Though the case was registered against her at Muzaffarnagar, it was transferred to Allahabad after setting up of special court (MP and, MLA) as per directions of the Supreme Court to exclusively try elected public representatives facing criminal cases.

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 10:10 IST