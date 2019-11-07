Security tightened at the house of SC judge on Ayodhya case bench

lucknow

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 10:48 IST

The district administration has tightened security at the house of justice Ashok Bhushan of the Supreme Court, who is one of the five judges of the apex court hearing the Ram Janambhoomi dispute case.

Though officials are tight-lipped on the issue, they conceded that one section of PAC personnel has been deputed at the judge’s Nevada, Ashok Nagar residence besides the already existing armed policemen of the UP Police, who are already stationed there.

Officials requesting anonymity claimed that the security was beefed up a few days back by the district administration after consulting justice Bhushan. Sleuths of the local intelligence unit (LIU) have also been instructed to keep a tight vigil near the house as well as the house of his brother, Anil Bhushan, a senior advocate of the Allahabad high court, who resides in the family’s ancestral house in Hashimpur area.

ADG (zone) Sujeet Pandey and DIG (Range) KP Singh are personally monitoring the security arrangements. “We have increased security as per need,” the ADG said refusing to comment any further.

It is believed that the officials are constantly reviewing the security scenario and if needed the security at the houses of the judge and his close relatives could be increased further.