Sedition charges dropped against 38 accused in Bulandshahr violence

The court of the chief judicial magistrate, Bulandshahr, on Tuesday refused to take cognizance of sedition charges levelled against 38 accused in the Syana violence as these had been slapped on them without the state government’s approval.

The violence at Syana’s Chingrwathi village had erupted after recovery of several cow carcasses in December last year and led to the killing of a police inspector and a local youth.

The court directed the investigating team to seek the state government’s approval for the sedition charges levelled against the accused under Section 124 A of the Indian Penal Code.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) had filed a charge-sheet on Saturday against five accused for the murder of inspector Subodh Kumar Singh. Thirty-three others, including Bajrang Dal leader Yogesh Raj, BJP leader Shikhar Agarwal and VHP’s Upendra Raghav were accused of inciting violence, arson and other charges.

Circle officer, Syana, Raghvendra Mishra said a letter seeking approval for the sedition charges had been sent to the state government and the process could take time.

“We will submit the state government`s decision to the court immediately after receiving it,” Mishra said.

The SIT submitted its 3400-page case diary and 103-page chargesheet against the 38 accused in the court on Saturday.

Superintendent of police (city) Atul Kumar Srivastav said Prashat Natt, Rahul, David, Johny and Lokendra were found guilty of killing inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, who was trying to pacify the mob near Chingrawathi village in December last year. A village youth, Sumit, sustained a bullet injury in the violence and died on the way to hospital.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 08:45 IST