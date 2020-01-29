e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Lucknow / Several probables for UP DGP’s post

Several probables for UP DGP’s post

lucknow Updated: Jan 29, 2020 23:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Nine Indian Police Service (IPS) officers of the 1984 and 1988 batches were among the probables for the post of Uttar Pradesh director general of police, a senior state home department official said on Wednesday.

Director general, Vigilance, Hitesh Chandra Awasthy, a 1985-batch IPS officer, was the front-runner, the official said.

The state police chief’s post is likely to fall vacant amid speculation that the incumbent OP Singh is not keen on a service extension. Singh, who has been DGP for over two years, is slated to retire on January 31.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is yet to take a final call on the state government’s recommendations for the new UP DGP.

The senior home department official said many senior IPS officers aspired to head India’s largest police force.

The home department official said the state government had already sent the names of DG-rank IPS officers, who had a minimum of six months of service period remaining, to the UPSC for consideration for the post of state police chief.

He said two more UP cadre IPS officers of the 1985 batch, AP Maheshwari and Arun Kumar, were on central deputation.

Maheshwari was appointed director general, Central Reserve Police Force, on January 14 while Kumar headed the Railway Protection Force as its DG since September 2018, he added.

The official explained there were 18 director general-rank UP cadre IPS officers of the 1985 and 1988 batches but five names were eliminated as they did not have a minimum of six months’ service left.

He said 1986-batch IPS officer JL Tripathi, who had seven months’ service remaining, was also among the panel of names sent to the UPSC.

The official said the other names on the panel were 1986-batch IPS officer Sujan Vir Singh (DG training), two 1987 batch officers (director general, Economic Offences Wing, RP Singh and director general, Rules and Manuals, Biswajit Mahapatra) and two 1988-batch IPS officers (DG, Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, Raj Kumar Vishwakarma and DG, Prison Anand Kumar).

He said 1988-batch IPS officer DS Chauhan’s name was under consideration for the post of DG intelligence as the incumbent Bhawesh Kumar Singh was also due to retire on Friday.

top news
No bar on women’s entry into mosques but not for SC to rule, says Muslim board
No bar on women’s entry into mosques but not for SC to rule, says Muslim board
Voting on CAA resolution in European Parliament postponed to March
Voting on CAA resolution in European Parliament postponed to March
‘To silence a critic’: Rahul Gandhi wades in on Kunal Kamra airlines’ ban row
‘To silence a critic’: Rahul Gandhi wades in on Kunal Kamra airlines’ ban row
As execution nears, 2 rape convicts rush to Supreme Court, President
As execution nears, 2 rape convicts rush to Supreme Court, President
As airlines rush to ban comedian Kunal Kamra, civil aviation body responds
As airlines rush to ban comedian Kunal Kamra, civil aviation body responds
Thank you, Prashant Kishor tweets to Nitish Kumar. Then his parting shot
Thank you, Prashant Kishor tweets to Nitish Kumar. Then his parting shot
Why son of Russian billionaire rents two-room flat, takes subway to work
Why son of Russian billionaire rents two-room flat, takes subway to work
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
trending topics
Budget 2020 ExpectationsUmang 2020CoronavirusSamsung Galaxy A51Ind vs NZ Weather ReportBasant Panchami DishesPriyanka ChopraIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Lucknow News