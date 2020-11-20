e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Sexually harassed girl consumes poison in Uttar Pradesh

Sexually harassed girl consumes poison in Uttar Pradesh

Circle officer Namrata Srivastav said one of the accused is a minor and both have been booked and arrested

lucknow Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 10:34 IST
S Raju
S Raju
Hindustan Times, Meerut
Representational photo.
Representational photo.
         

A 15-year-old girl tried to kill herself by consuming poison shortly after a man and a boy sexually harassed her and one of them grabbed and tried to drag her in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district on Thursday, a police officer said. She somehow managed to escape and returned home traumatised.

Circle officer Namrata Srivastav said one of the accused is a minor and both have been booked and arrested. Srivastav added the girl had gone to fetch water from a hand pump in her village when the two arrived there and sexually harassed her.

Also Read: UP child molester nabbed: Whistleblower tipped off CBI, gave key proof

The girl was immediately rushed to a hospital after she consumed poison. Her condition was reported to be stable.

This is the third such incident in the district over the last four days. A law student allegedly died by suicide in Bulandshahr’s Anoopshahr on Monday after alleging police inaction against three men accused of raping her.

On Tuesday, family members of a rape-accused allegedly set a teenaged girl afire in Jahangirabad after her family refused to withdraw the sexual assault case.

tags
top news
India’s Covid-19 tally breaches 9 million mark, death toll at 132,162
India’s Covid-19 tally breaches 9 million mark, death toll at 132,162
14, including 6 children, die in road accident in UP’s Pratapgarh
14, including 6 children, die in road accident in UP’s Pratapgarh
70% of women considered for permanent commission in the army make it
70% of women considered for permanent commission in the army make it
Delhi’s air quality deteriorates again, may improve marginally tomorrow
Delhi’s air quality deteriorates again, may improve marginally tomorrow
Spotlight on Ladakh, China secretly made moves in central, Sikkim and eastern sectors
Spotlight on Ladakh, China secretly made moves in central, Sikkim and eastern sectors
Letters contaminated with Covid-19 likely to be sent to political leaders, says Interpol
Letters contaminated with Covid-19 likely to be sent to political leaders, says Interpol
Analysis | India has rightly shunned RCEP for now
Analysis | India has rightly shunned RCEP for now
Covid vaccine: How much will you have to pay? SII CEO reveals at #HTLS2020
Covid vaccine: How much will you have to pay? SII CEO reveals at #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In