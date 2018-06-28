Shariah Awareness: AIMPLB to rope in women members

Buoyed over the fervour with which its women’s wing led an effective countrywide campaign on instant Triple Talaq (divorce) issue, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board is mulling a proposal to give its women members a larger role to play in creating awareness about ‘Shariah’ (Muslim law).

The executive committee of the apex religious body of Muslims would meet at Darul ul-Uloom Nadwatul Ulema in Lucknow on July 15 to chalk out a way forward on how to spread awareness about Shariah laws with the help of its women members and social media.

Realising the significance, not to mention the reach of the social media, the religious body is of the view that the propaganda against Muslims laws should be countered on the same media.

Board may also constitute a special panel for the purpose.

“The Board is very happy over the way its women members played an active role and lead a countrywide protest demonstration over the passing of TT Bill in Parliament,” said Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahli, a member of the board’s executive council.

He said the campaign not only created awareness but also helped in removing misconceptions among both Muslims and non-Muslims that instant triple divorce was one of the most deplorable practise and should be shunned by the community.

“Women members of the Board would be holding a meeting of their own in Hyderabad on June 30 and July 1 to discuss the rights of women in Islam and how they can educate and spread awareness on this among the community. They would place these suggestions and any other demand they may have before the EC meeting on July 15,” said the cleric.

This would be AIMPLB’s first meeting in Nadwa after showing the door to one of its prominent member and Nadwa cleric Maulana Salman Nadwi in February this year, for holding parleys with Art of Living Founder Sri Sri Ravishankar for an out-of-court settlement of the Ram Janam Bhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in Ayodhya.

The Board would review the progress of the court case on Ayodhya dispute and plan future course of strategy to counter the misinformation campaign being led by vested interests for a mutually acceptable out of court solution of the dispute.