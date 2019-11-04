Shia Waqf Board bans protests at its properties

lucknow

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 23:45 IST

Ahead of the Ayodhya verdict, the UP Shia Central Waqf Board has banned demonstration, public gatherings and any kind of protest at all its properties across the state.

The board has 7000 waqf properties under its jurisdiction all over the state, which are managed by custodians and managers appointed by it.

Chairman of the UP Shia Central Waqf Board Wasim Rizvi on Monday issued a circular prohibiting all kinds of activities before and after the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ayodhya dispute.

The circular, however, stated that all pre-scheduled religious events at waqf board’s properties, including Imambaras, mosques, dargahs, Karbalas, mazars and graveyards across the state will be allowed.

But any event related with the Supreme Court’s verdict on Ayodhya dispute will not be allowed at waqf board’s properties, it stated.

“The administrators, caretakers and members of the management committees of waqf properties are being directed not to use premises under their control for organizing functions or give public speeches either in favour or against the Ayodhya verdict,” said Rizvi.

Rizvi said the restrictions were being imposed to ensure peace and prevent mischief mongers from vitiating the atmosphere. “Any violation of the directives would invite stern action against the offenders,” warned the chairman.

A copy of the circular has also been sent to principal secretary, Home, DGP and district magistrates and superintendents of police.

District magistrate of Ayodhya Anuj Kumar Jha has already imposed section 144 in Ayodhya in view of the impending Ayodhya verdict. Jha issued orders on October 12 and it will be in force till December 10.

According to district officials, imposition of section 144 was also necessary due to anniversary of demolition of Babri Masjid on December 6.

The apex court completed hearing in the decades old Ayodhya title dispute on October 16 and is likely to deliver verdict anytime between November 8 and November 16 before Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi retires on November 17.